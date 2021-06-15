Emir raises the alarm over incessant attacks on Zaria

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Nuhu Bamali, has raised the alarm that the ancient city of Zaria in Kaduna State is under siege following a series of attacks by gunmen.

Some bandits on Thursday attacked Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, killing a student and abducting some other students and lecturers.

Also, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers struck at Kofar Gayan, abducting eight family members and four others on Saturday.

The monarch described the security situation as unacceptable.

The Emir made the remark when heads of security agencies, led by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, visited him in his palace in Zaria on Monday.

Bamali called on security operatives to rise up to the challenge and see to the end of insecurity across the state.