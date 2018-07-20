Emirates announces special offer for Nigerian families

Celebrating the spirit of summer, Emirates Airline, introduces a unique offer for Nigerian families travelling from Lagos and Abuja to Dubai in Economy Class, for a limited period, by booking between July 19, 2018 and August 3, 2018.

Under the theme ‘ Kids Fly for Free’, children under the age of 12 accompanied by two adults can travel for free and families who want to experience Dubai during the summer time can take advantage of the package offered at USD 2,685/- for 2 adults and 1 child travelling from Lagos and USD 2,583/- for 2 adults and 1 child travelling from Abuja.

Travel must take place between July 19, 2018 and September 15, 2018.

Families can also enjoy a range of family friendly products and services to make their family trip even more comfortable and convenient with special family check-in desks, complimentary strollers at Dubai International airport, priority boarding across all airports, kids meals and toys and dedicated children in-flight entertainment, including a collection of Disney movies, the latest kids TV shows and popular cartoons.

On all Emirates’ flights, customers can look forward to hours of entertainment on the award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, which offers over 3,500 channels of on demand audio and visual entertainment, from the latest movies, music, audio books and games.

Dubai provides a great escape for visitors. Its year-round sunshine, world-class shopping and restaurants, stunning beaches and iconic buildings offers something for the whole family.

Visitors to Dubai can enjoy some of the city’s must-see places such as theme parks IMG World of Adventures, Wild Wadi Waterpark and Dubai Park and Resorts – the largest integrated theme park destination in the region, featuring MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, BOLLYWOOD PARKS™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai and LEGOLAND® Water Park.

Other attractions in the city include the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, traditional souks and the clear water beaches of the Arabian Gulf.

In addition to the on-board comforts and products, customers will experience Emirates’ multinational cabin crew, while enjoying a chef prepared regional and international cuisine, using the freshest ingredients, accompanied by a wide range of complimentary beverages.

Emirates flies 14 times a week from Lagos to Dubai (i.e twice daily) and 4 times a week from Abuja to Dubai.

To take advantage of this offer, or for more information on fares, terms and conditions, please visit www.emirates.com/ng or visit the local Emirates office or your travel agent.