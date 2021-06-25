Emirates revises rule, accepts Nigerian, South African, Indian passengers

Emirates Airlines has confirmed that it will begin accepting Dubai-bound passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria to Dubai.

This, according to a statement released to our correspondent, was facilitated by the revision of rules issued by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai which allowed fully vaccinated travellers to return to their homes in the UAE.

The airline said, “Effective from Wednesday, June 23, it will resume carrying passengers from India, South Africa, and Nigeria.”

It added, “Emirates welcomes the latest protocols and measures announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management to allow the safe resumption of passenger travel from South Africa, Nigeria and India to Dubai and onwards.

“We look forward to facilitating travel from these countries and supporting various travellers’ categories.”

The statement added, “We will resume carrying passengers from South Africa, Nigeria and India in accordance with these protocols from June 23.

“We thank the supreme committee for their continuous efforts in monitoring the development of the situation and announcing the appropriate guidelines and protocols to protect the community and safeguard the travel sector.”

Recall that UAE had suspended inbound passenger entry from India on April 24 amid a severe second wave of COVID-19 infections, and travel from South Africa was suspended mid-January this year.

The rules for passengers travelling from India said entry would be permitted to residents who had received two doses of UAE-approved vaccines.

All travellers are required to present a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 48 hours before departure. UAE citizens are exempted; only QR coded PCR test result certificates are required from them.

All passengers must take a rapid PCR test four hours before flight departure; all passengers must also undergo a PCR test on arrival at Dubai Airport, the airline added.