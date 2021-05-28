Employee allegedly kills US-based Nigerian

A US-based Nigerian, Enyinnaya Ogbonna, who came to build a gas station in Abia State, Nigeria has been killed by a member of vigilante group in the state.

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested and paraded Okorie Chukwuma for assassinating Ogbonna, who happened to be his boss.

The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, while parading the suspect said the deceased employed him through the Abia State Vigilante Service and he was working for him.

Omoni said suddenly the suspect developed animosity for the USA-based business man.

“On one fateful day, the deceased went to the Gas Station and was shot and killed by the suspect in company of his Vigilant colleagues who conspired and used their pump action gun to shoot the deceased and stole his white Venza Car with registration ABJ 276 BF.

Chukwuma in an interview with Journalists confessed to the crime.

He said he was arrested when he came to sell the Venza Car of his boss in Port Harcourt after killing him.

Our correspondent reports that the white Venza Car, some other belongings and the pump action gun used in killing the deceased were recovered by the Rivers and Abia State Police Commands. – The News.