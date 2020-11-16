ENDSARS: I was victim of police brutality, says Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has disclosed that he would join other good intentioned Nigerians to take the youth’s #EndSARS agitations serious, saying he had been a victim of police brutality in the past.

This was as the Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, assured Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari would listen and implement all the demands made by the youth during the #EndSARS protests.

They spoke in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State, yesterday during an interaction session held by stakeholders on the recent #EndSARS protests that resonated panic across the country. Fayemi said the case of police brutality was one issue that affects every facet of the society. He revealed that he was a victim in 2014 while seeking reelection.

Fayemi, who was defeated in the June 21, 2014 election by his predecessor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, had prior to the election been allegedly tear-gassed by a team of police operatives at Mugbagba area of Ado-Ekiti. Also some APC governors were prevented from entering the state to campaign for him having been allegedly stopped by security agencies at the borders.

Fayemi said: “The EndSARS protest was a noble course. It was supported here in Ekiti not because of those involved, but for the reason behind the action, which we believe would help the police to do their work effectively.

“The protest in Ekiti was well intentioned and peaceful. Right to peaceful protest is an inalienable right. For the first time, we have panel of inquiries at every level of government to tackle our issues.

“We must not resort to violence as a solution to our agitations. We must all speak in unison against violence as we did in unison against Police brutality.

“Our youth are angry because as they were coming out of closure of schools over Coronavirus pandemic, they entered into ASUU strike, and then there is hunger in the land and the harsh economic situation in our country.

“The government has done many intervention programmes and had proscribed SARS and introduced youth investment fund and many others as a response to the youth agitations.

Also giving reassurance that President Buhari will implement all the issues raised by the youth, Adebayo said: “The purpose why we are here today is that, all the ministers working under President Buhari got a presidential order to hold interactions with the people. Mr. President listens to people.

“ He wanted to use this interaction to feel the pulse of all Nigerians”.