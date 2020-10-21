ENDSARS: Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, Abia, Imo, Plateau, Osun states announce 24-hour curfew

Governors of Lagos, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Abia, Imo and Plateau states have declared 24-hour curfew to forestall continued breakdown of law and order as thugs hijacked the #EndSARS protests in different parts of the country.

The curfew in Ekiti State is expected to take effect from 10:00 pm on Tuesday (today).

According to Governor Kayode Fayemi, with the spate of violence, looting and even rape witnessed especially in the last 48 hours, it became necessary to impose the curfew to avoid a further breakdown of law and order.

“The hoodlums have capitalised on the ENDSARS protest to rape, assault, rob and extort innocent citizens across the state, in addition to the wanton destruction of properties, particularly private properties,” the governor was quoted to have said in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

“Government is concerned that if this state of affairs is allowed to continue unabated, it will lead to a breakdown of law and order thereby threatening the wellbeing of the people of Ekiti State”.

Since the disbandment of the controversial unit at the heart of the protests – the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Nigerians have continued to make more demands, as many believe the solution to the problem goes beyond scrapping the unit.

Some of the major demands tagged #5For5, include releasing all arrested protesters, justice and compensation for families of victims, the creation of an independent body to oversee the prosecution of officers (within 10 days), psychological evaluation of disbanded officers before redeployment, and the increase of police officers’ salaries.

Although the government both at federal and state levels have started meeting some of the demands, the protests only appear to be gaining momentum.

The Ekiti State government says despite the violent twists that the protests have taken, it has continued to show understanding and responsiveness to the demands of the legitimate protesters.

Some of the steps already being taken, according to the governor, include: the constitution of a Human Rights Investigation Panel to review all cases of abuse by Officers of the disbanded SARS.

“In addition, the government has enabled a Victims Compensation Fund to facilitate speedy remedial measures for victims of such abuse.

“Furthermore, several officials of government have engaged the protesters at multiple fora and platforms including the social media in order to ensure that concerns of protesters are properly identified and responded to in a prompt and efficient manner with necessary feedback”.