EndSARS: Lagos Police Commissioner warns cops against absence from duty

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has said that the command will not condone policemen absconding from duty, directing senior officers to declare cops indulging in such act deserters.

Odumosu, during a general security meeting with divisional police officers, area commanders and heads of department on Friday in Ikeja, also said policemen who have been indolent after the #EndSARS violence that wrecked havoc in Lagos State would be dealt with accordingly.

The CP in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, said there was the need for policemen and officers in the state to rise up to the security challenges in Lagos, particularly during the ‘ember months’ when crime rate is usually high.

The statement tagged ‘Ember months security: Lagos CP reads riot act to indolent officers’ read in part, “The police boss noted that there is no reason or excuse for any policeman to be absent or indolent on duty despite the words of encouragement, solidarity and support from the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and well meaning Nigerians, including our wives and mothers, the Police Officers Wives Association.

“He therefore warned the area commanders, DPOs and heads of department to henceforth book and declare any policeman who fails to report to duty a deserter and to deal with them according to the provisions of the Police Act and Regulations.”