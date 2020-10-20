ENDSARS: Listen to demands of protesters – Ikpea advises govt

By Akeem Busari

The National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Rev. Samuel Ikpea has advised the federal government to seriously consider the various demands of the youthful protesters nationwide, which included a total end to police brutality, as well as, the eradication of the units of the Nigeria Police, such as SARS now renamed SWAT, amongst other demands.

In a strongly-worded message to the Presidency, Ikpea advised that “this is the time for President Muhammad Buhari to show his leadership skills and particularly, his compassion as the father of the nation,” Ikpea began.

“The youths and all Nigerians are calling for an end to police brutality in all forms. And the disbandment of the units responsible for this national outrage.

” It is equally regrettable that Nigeria in recent past, several athletes and particularly, footballers, have been killed by the notoriety and mindlessness of these policemen.

“President Buhari must be proactive in this regards by taking necessary and expected actions that would ameliorate the pains and anguish of the people. He is the father of the nation and he therefore should see the protesters as his children and do the needful,” Ikpea added.