EndSARS: MFM expresses sadness over shooting of protesters by security forces 

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has expressed sadness over the shooting of protesting youths by Nigerian security forces.

The security forces were reported on Tuesday to have used live bullets on the youths that are carrying out peaceful protest across the country against Police brutality.

The church, in a statement by its Public Relations Taskforce Committee and signed by the chairman, Brother Collins Edomaruse, frowned at the incident, saying: “Those who shed innocent blood, their own blood will certainly be shed.”

The full statement

MFM SADDENED BY SHOOTING OF PROTESTERS BY SECURITY FORCES

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries is deeply saddened by the unwarranted, unnecessary, callous, barbaric and inhuman use of live bullets by the security forces on Nigerian youths in Lagos, who were on peaceful protests to register their grievances with regards to violation of their fundamental human rights by the security agents.

It is indeed a Black Tuesday in the annals of Lagos and Nigeria. This is least expected in this century. While youths all over the world are contributing their own quota to good governance, the security forces are shooting their own in cold blood, devoid of human feelings and empathy.

Biblical principles of the Almighty God, says that the wickedness of the wicked, will consume the wicked. Those who shed innocent blood, their own blood will certainly be shed.

Let it be known that whatever is done under the cover of darkness with the belief that nobody sees it, will surely be brought to light and God the Ultimate Judge, will definitely judge speedily.

For it is written in Psalm 10.18 “You will hear the cries of the oppressed and the orphans; you will judge in their favor, so that mortal men may cause terror no more”.

Our hearts and prayers go to the Nigerian youths and all others negatively affected by this unfortunate and avoidable situation. We pray that God Almighty will minister peace and comfort to their hearts.

We also commiserate with the parents and guardians of the victims of this extreme show of force ,lack of empathy and lack of brotherly love, from those that committed this dastardly act.

To the Nigerian government, we will like to advise that going forward, utmost care and caution, coupled with divine wisdom, should be employed in bringing a lasting solution to the problem at hand.

Nigeria is all we have as Nigerians.