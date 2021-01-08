EndSARS: Police recover fully, acquire more equipment, msterials – IG

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, yesterday said the police had recovered from the impact of the #EndSARS protests, having aquired more equipment and materials to keep the nation safe.

Speaking at a retreat organised for newly promoted Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) in Abuja, the IG said in a bid to contain the challenges that confronted the organisation during the #EndSARS protests, the Force capacited its personnel and procured more equipment and materials to protect the nation.

“Every member of the Nigeria Police Force is energetic and up and doing. What you required of him if you give him the necessary tools, just go home and sleep.

“We capacited our personnel in terms of training and just recently, as a result of the #EndSAS protest, we have acquired more equipment and more materials that we need to secure this country,” he said.

Adamu said: “with that, we ask all our personnel to be out there, occupy the public space and make sure that criminals don’t have a field day in what they are doing. And they have heeded to that call.

“Now you can see that, where we had issues of insecurity as a result of #EndSARS, especially in the Southern part of the country, the thing has fizzled out, because officers have come back to do their jobs. They have occupied public spaces now and it’s being effective”.

On the direction of the police management in 2021, Adamu affirmed that the retreat for the DIGs would focus on strategies anchored on the vision and mission of the lead security agency.

“You are fully aware there must be certain direction for every organisation and we know that every organisation has mission and vision and after having those mission and vision must come up with strategies to achieve them.

“The Nigeria Police being a lead agency in internal security, we are supposed to provide security of life and property in Nigeria and there must be strategy to achieve that”, he said.

According to him, “We have a new management team now that is composed of newly promoted Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) and we believe, they must be conversant with strategies that they should apply in order to achieve the mission and vision of the Nigeria Police and invariably secure this country”.