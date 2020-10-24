EndSARS protest: Abia govt uncovers plots to raze markets in Aba

Abia State Government says it has uncovered plans by a group of hoodlums to hide under the guise of #EndSARS protest to raze markets in the state, particularly Aba.

A release by the State Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Hon. Cosmos Ndukwe disclosed that the hoodlums have formed themselves into large groups of 200 and advancing to target markets, particularly Ariaria International Market Aba, with the purpose of setting them ablaze.

Government urged members of various Market Management Committees and

security agencies to be on the alert to avert this proposed heinous crime.

Part of release read, “Genuine protesters should not allow hoodlums to divert their attention. We cannot afford to record more loses, as so far, we have crossed the threshold of crimes against humanity. Markets belong to all and as it stands, they have used the Faulks Road divide to block Samek junction leading into Ariaria Market”.

Ndukwe warned that burning down of markets in the state would greatly affect the economy of Abia State and urged the hoodlums to retrieve their steps.

Gov Okezie Ikpeazu had earlier while imposing curfew on the state said that “Law enforcement agents have been detailed to act decisively against anyone willfully disobeying the order”.

He said his administration had to do this to avoid losing control of the situation and allow forces outside the state to have reason to unleash death, sorrow and tears on our people.