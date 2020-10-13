EndSARS protesters defy Wike’s ban

Hundreds of youths, including entertainers, on Tuesday, defied the order by the Rivers State Government banning protest in the state and marched through major roads seeking an end to police brutality.

The protesters, clad in black t-shirts and Jeans, had gathered at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park as early as 8 am.

The protesters were initially prevented from going ahead with their plan by police officers who were stationed at the take-off point (Pleasure Park) on the grounds.

Many of them condemned the recent killings of youths in Port Harcourt, including a musician popularly known as Sleek, by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

Meanwhile, policemen were spotted at strategic locations monitoring the protesters.

Eight police vans were spotted at the government House, six spotted at the Police Headquarter, nine at the Pleasure Park, and eight vans also at the Isaac Boro Park.

The protesters are currently marching to the Police headquarters at Moscow Road.

Details later… – Punch.