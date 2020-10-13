EndSARS protesters in Lagos snub Sanwo-Olu’s plea

#EndSARS protesters who blocked the Lekki Toll Plaza on Monday rebuffed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s plea to vacate the road, saying they want President Muhammadu Buhari to come down to Lagos to address them.

Sanwo-Olu had gone to the toll gate to address thousands of protesters who have occupied the road, causing major gridlock and nuisance in the area.

The protesters are demanding an end to SARS operation, which the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu had granted by disbanding the unit.

But on Monday, the protesters shutdown the popular Lekki toll plaza from morning till evening.

As Sanwo-Olu came into view, the protesters started chanting that they did not want the governor to speak with them, but that they wanted Buhari to address them physically.

The protesters were largely uncoordinated.

They rebuffed pleas to open the road and demanded the physical presence of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sanwo-Olu advised that they should not allow their legitimate campaign hijacked by hoodlums who might have another agenda.

Sanwo-Olu agreed with the demand of the protesters on reforms in the operations of law enforcement agencies, adding that the State Government would work with the police leadership on compensation for the family members of victims of SARS brutality in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said he identified with the EndSARS campaigners, noting that their agitations touched the essence of democratic freedom. He said citizens must never be denied the rights to protest, but urged the protesters not to employ wrong methods to drive home their message.

He said: “Your voice has been heard clearly and a clear pronouncement has been made on the activities of SARS. The operation has been dissolved by the police leadership and just a moment ago, Mr. President addressed the nation on the issues you have raised. The President has said all SARS officers that are involved in the killing of innocent people and engaging in human rights abuses will be brought to justice.

“My stance on this EndSARS is unmistakable and I have told you that we identify with this protest because you have legitimate concerns. I am saying it again here that this protest is in good faith. But, we must not be unruly when going out on a protest like this. We want you to be peaceful and decorous in expressing yourselves.” – The News.