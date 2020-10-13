EndSARS protesters surround Nigeria High Commission in London

Following a ‘call to arms’ by Nigerian-British actor, John Boyega, Nigerians in the UK staged their version of an #EndSARS protest at the Nigeria High Commission in Northumberland Avenue in London.

The protest came moments before the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu made the dramatic announcement dissolving SARS.

In videos circulating on social media, the peaceful London protesters can be heard clamouring for the end of Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) after recurring brutal experiences, extortion, and extrajudicial killings.

The protest is aimed at giving an international dimension to the domestic anger against the brutal police unit. – The News.