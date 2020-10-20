ENDSARS protests ploy to intimidate North, overthrow Buhari – Miyetti Allah

Fulani socio-cultural organisation, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has accused some politicians in the South of masterminding the protests.

The herdsmen claimed it was a ploy to undermine and overthrow the democratically-elected government of President Muhammadu Buhari, and also intimidate the North to give up its rights to rule beyond 2023.

A statement jointly signed by its Alhaji Bello Bodejo and Alhasan Saleh, questioned why the youths would continue to protest and disrupt socio-economic activities after their demand for the disbandment of SARS has been granted by the Federal Government.