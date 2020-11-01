ENDSARS: PSC denies threat to sack absentee police officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Saturday, denounced reports that it threatened to sack police officers who failed to return to work in the aftermath of #EndSARS violence in the country.

A statement issued by Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations, PSC, said the attention of the commission had been drawn to a publication in one of the dailies reporting that it would dismiss Police officers who failed to return to work.

“The Police Service Commission wishes to state that it did not any time say Police men who refused to get back to work will be dismissed.

“The Commission had condemned the killing of Police officers on legitimate duties and had warned that any attempt to make the country lawless will be an ill-wind that will blow no body any good.

“The Commission can only plead with the officers to in the spirit of nationalism return to work while Government works out enough protective programmes for them,” it said.

The statement added that the Commission would continue to do its best to ensure the police were motivated to do its job.

It added that the Commission being the employers of the Police was pained that policemen were killed and stations set ablaze throughout the country.

“It will be very insensitive at this point for anyone to say that the Commission will dismiss any police man who didn’t return to work.

“The Commission is even at present mourning the deaths of it’s gallant officers who were killed in the crisis,” it said.