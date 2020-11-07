ENDSARS: Sanwo-Olu meets Buhari, presents report on ‘Lagos destruction’

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the #EndSARS unrest in Lagos state.

During the meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, the governor presented a report on properties damaged by hoodlums in Lagos.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Gawat Jubril, said the report contained images of facilities destroyed in Lagos State.

“Governor @jidesanwoolu today, presented the report of the recent coordinated arson in Lagos State to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. In the report were the images of public and private assets destroyed in the violence sparked by the hijack of #EndSARS protest,” he tweeted.

Recall that Ministers from the South west who were directed to relocate to their home states for the purpose of dousing the tension created by the #ENDSARS protests and the lawlessness that followed, recommended a thorough investigation into the Lekki Toll Plaza shooting incident particularly the role of the military.

In their report presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), they had also recommended that the federal government should assist businesses affected by arson and looting in Lagos and other parts of the country through the Central Bank of Nigeria and the National Economic Council (NEC).

They specifically recommended the use of the CBN Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding or any other related funding mechanism to assist victims of the arson attack across the country, beginning with Lagos State.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said Sanwo-Olu told him the state would need N1trn for reconstruction in the aftermath of the destruction caused by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce said, in a statement, that estimated economic losses during the #EndSARS protests were at N700 billion.

The Governor had established the Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund and set up an eight-man Board to coordinate efforts to restore lost assets.

He said the trust fund would look into rebuilding the state after suspected hoodlums destroyed public and private facilities in the state.