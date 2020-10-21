EndSARS: Senate asks Buhari to address Nigerians

The Senate on Tuesday asked the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to address the nation immediately on the current nationwide protests by youths against police brutality and bad governance.

The Senate also directed the police to offer protection to the #EndSARS protesters to prevent hoodlums from hijacking their genuine action.

The Senate decision was sequel to a point of order by Senator Biodun Olujimi, titled, “#EndSARS: The need for a comprehensive reform”

The federal lawmakers urged the protesters to stop their agitation on the streets while the Federal Government address their demands.

They also urged Buhari to immediately set up a judicial panel of enquiry made up of eminent Nigerians that would be respected by the youths to identify the notorious SARS operatives and ensure their arrest and prosecution