Enugu APC lauds Ayogu Eze’s commitment to party

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter has passed a vote of confidence on its 2019 governorship candidate, Sen. Ayogu Eze, for being a blessing to the party since he joined APC.

In a statement jointly signed by the APC State Caretaker Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, APC Local Government Area Caretaker Chairman, Mr. Desmond Ayogu and the APC Ward 7 Igbo Eze North LGA Caretaker Chairman, Mr. Nduka Obeta, the party described Sen. Eze as a grassroots politician who had brought his wealth of experience and knowledge to help develop the party and widen its appeal and popularity within Enugu State and the South East geopolitical zone.

Thanking Sen. Eze for his contributions to the APC, the party observed that he had always identified with the party in all its programmes and activities.

It noted that the Senator had always put the party very high in his scale of activities and had been one of the party faithful that had never missed any opportunity to identify with APC and its members during festivities and at times of adversity.

The party further commended Sen. Eze for being level headed and loyal to the party in all his dealings, noting that he worked assiduously with other party members to assist the Sen. Jonathan Zwingina led committee sent to Enugu State for the recently concluded registration exercise.

The statement added that as the leader of the party in Enugu State all eyes were on him to continue to mobilise members for the coming congresses and national convention and the 2023 general election.

It said he should be prepared to work with other leaders of the party to ensure APC takes over the government of Enugu State at the next poll.

The vote of confidence statement was addressed to the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker and National Convention Committee, Governor Buni Mai Mala.