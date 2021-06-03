Enugu: Awgu stakeholders pass vote of confidence in Gov. Ugwuanyi

Stakeholders of Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State have lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s performance for the past six years, describing it as phenomenal.

They made the declaration during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting held at the Local Government, where they passed a vote of confidence in Ugwuanyi.

The leaders declared their total support and unwavering stand with the Governor “in his political direction come 2023.”

The stakeholders at the meeting took turns to eulogize the governor for his equitable distribution of projects across the State.

Part of those at the meeting were the two House of Assembly members: Hon. Mrs Jane Chinwendu Eneh, Hon. Johnson Okwudili Chukwuobasi; the Hon. Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ugonna Ibe, Hon. Commissioner for Science and Technology Obi Carl Kama, other Commissioners, past Local Government Chairmen, the past elected House of Assembly members, the past Commissioners, party leadership, Captains of Industries, women groups, youths and other party faithfuls.

A communiqué issued after the meeting was signed by Hon Jane Eneh, and Hon Chukwuobasi J, both members of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Pedro Nwankwo, Chairman of Awgu Local Government Area, Hon Okey Ude, Chairman of PDP in Awgu LGA, Hon Ugonna Ibe, commissioner for culture and Hon. Obinna Kama, Commissioner for science.

The communiqué read: “That our leaders and we the people of Awgu Local Government appreciate and commend His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the developments witnessed in Enugu state in the last six years of this administration, particularly in Awgu Local Government Area.

“The leaders and the entire people of Awgu are unanimous in our resolve to use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to the Governor of Enugu State for his numerous people- oriented projects in Enugu State, particularly Awgu Local Government.

“These projects include but not limited to the appointment of two commissioners from Awgu, the construction/building of ultra-modern Customary and Magistrate Court buildings and the renovation of the High Court of Justice complex situated in Awgu Local Government headquarters; the construction of Ogbaku – Owelle Court Road, the ongoing renovation works in Awgu General Hospital and the Basic School of Midwifery Awgu, Siting the ongoing construction of Enugu State University of Education Ihe town in Awgu Local Government Area, Rehabilitation of Mmaku Cottage Hospital and several others.

“We are not oblivious of the Governor’s life-changing and transformational projects in other parts of the state and for these, we are in concordant that His Excellency has kept his promise to the people of Awgu and Enugu State.

“The leadership and the good people of Awgu local government area, reaffirm our unflinching, unwavering and unalloyed support, solidarity and loyalty to the Enugu State government ably led by His Excellency, Rt Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Governor of Enugu State.

“That the leaders, and the good people of Awgu local government area are satisfied and indeed very grateful to His Excellency for the cordiality he maintains with our representatives and other political leaders from Awgu local government area and the gratifying reports from these our leaders to the effect that His Excellency loves Awgu and desirous of leaving Awgu better than he met it.”

They declared that, “In the light of the above, The leaders and the people of Awgu local government hereby convey to the Governor our vote of confidence in both his person and the government of Enugu State, led by Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Gburugburu).

“His Excellency’s peaceful disposition has indeed brought unity amongst our people. We therefore queue behind His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the highest political leader in the State for his continuous direction of our political affairs.

“While thanking God for the gift of Governor Ugwuanyi at this material time, we appreciate him for living up to his promises to the people, once more, we reaffirm our support to him as the highest political leader in Enugu state as at today, hence our continuous support.”