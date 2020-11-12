Enugu begins mass vaccination against yellow fever

The Enugu State Government on Wednesday said it had commenced mass vaccination against yellow fever to contain the spread of the disease in some communities.

Some people were reported to have died of the disease, previously tagged strange esease, in Ette and Umuopu communities in the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Commissioner of Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, said the vaccination for yellow fever in the affected communities was in compliance with the directives of the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and in line with the laid down guidelines to combat such an epidemic.

Obi said other measures to contain the outbreak include the “activation of the Enugu State Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Centre for Yellow Fever.

“Active case surveillance to obtain necessary information on the epidemic for further decision making.

“The Constitution of the Enugu State Multi-Sectorial Technical Working Group for the Yellow Fever Epidemic.

“Immediate fumigation against the mosquito vector with the appropriate chemicals in the affected communities.”

The commissioner added that the state had notified the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, National Primary Health Care Development Agency and the National Arbovirus and Vectors Research Centre.

“If you are not feeling well, please visit a nearby hospital,” Obi added.