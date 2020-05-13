Enugu church building’s collapse imminent as flood wreaks havoc on structures

After ignoring the “Stop-work”/ “Remove” orders by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), structures on the premises of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement’s headquarters in Enugu, have been badly damaged by flood, exposing the church building to imminent collapse.

It would be recalled that a section of Enugu residents living at the bank of Ekulu River, G.R.A, adjacent to the church, had raised the alarm over the imminent danger posed by the worship centre, which was built on the waterway on their property.

Inscriptions on the ongoing construction work at the church’s premises, show that the ECTDA had served “Stop-work” / “Remove” notices on the structures, but was completely ignored until the recent havoc which has wrecked the foundation of the church building.

Some residents of the neighborhood had lampooned those criticizing recent activities of the ECTDC, especially on social media, aimed at sanitizing and restoring Enugu City to its original master-plan.

They noted that one of the grave consequences of such mischief against the development control agency is what the state is experiencing at the moment at The Lord’s Chosen worship centre in Enugu.

It would be recalled that a three-story building under construction at Ezeluike Street, Olympic Layout, off One Day, Agbani Road, Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State, which was marked “Stop-work” by ECTDA recently collapsed after the contractor neglected government’s order and continued work on the property.

The residents therefore charged the state government to enforce discipline and deal decisively with the alarming rate of illegal structures on waterways in the state, without fear or favour, in order to save lives and avert avoidable damage of people’s property by flood.