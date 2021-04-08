Enugu community unites for Gov. Ugwuanyi

The people of Ibagwa-Ani, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, led by the member representing Nsukka West State Constituency, in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Dr. Emma Ugwuerua, the former Transition Committee Chairman of the Council, Hon. Onyema Idoko, among other leaders, yesterday, converged on the Government House, Enugu, on a Thank-you/solidarity visit to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The Ibagwa-Ani people, who thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for appointing their sons and daughters into various government positions, told the governor that “your administration has truly put smiles on the faces of our people through massive infrastructural development, human capacity building and empowerment”.

They disclosed that the governor appointed Princess Nkem Oloto as Member II, in Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB); Barr. Uche Ogbu as Director General (DG) on Conflict Resolution, and Benjamin Ika as Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor on Transport. They said that the gesture was “a testimony of good governance and all inclusiveness”.

The Ibagwa-Ani people commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his initiatives, doggedness and proactive handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped to contain the spread of the disease, especially to the communities in the state. They equally appreciated God for saving them from the killer virus.

“Again, thank you (Ugwuanyi) for your vision, inspiring leadership, all inclusiveness and result-oriented government. We are unequivocally happy with your government and solidly in support of your activities.

“Democracy is all about the people and where the people reap the dividends of democracy; they will certainly believe they belong in the system and throw their weight in support of the leader.

“There is a maxim which said that no leader can get 100 percent support from the led; but Your Excellency Sir, we are proud to tell you that our people from Ibagwa-Ani to Ovogovo and the entire Nsukka West State Constituency have given 99.9 percent to your government.

“This may sound fallacious, but it is an indisputable fact. You are an exceptional leader and have endeared yourself into the minds and hearts of our people”.

Speaking on behalf of the people, Hon. Ugwuerua, said that youths of the community under the aegis of “United Ovogovo Youths Forum”, recently came together and formed “a formidable, unified and indivisible body, ostensibly to show their solidarity and support towards your administration”, pointing out that “they believe that Your Excellency is doing marvelously well and will do more when given overwhelming support”.

The people of Ibagwa-Ani requested for more autonomous communities in consideration of their status as an old and large community. They, among other requests, passionately” appealed to the governor to consider giving them “the proposed communities, which include Uwani-Eba, Omaka and Nkpunato”, stressing that the creation “will further boost the morale of our people and their continued support of your administration” vis-à-vis “enhance administrative convenience and development”.