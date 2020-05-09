Enugu governor “did not categorically lift ban on religious gatherings” – Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Most. Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma, has reacted to media reports making the rounds that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has lifted ban on religious gatherings in the state, saying that “the Governor did not categorically lift ban on religious gatherings”.

Some sections of the media had reported that the State Chairman of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Most Rev. Christopher Ede, allegedly stated that the lifting of ban on religious gatherings was part of the agreements reached after a meeting between religious leaders and the state governor, on Wednesday.

But reacting, Archbishop Chukwuma, who participated in the said meeting, clarified that, contrary to the information being peddled, Gov. Ugwuanyi did not categorically lift such ban and called for restraint as people continue to dish out such information.

He wrote, “The Governor did not categorically lift ban on religious gathering pls.

“This issue should not be over emphasized. Everything should be done with caution and discretion to the Glory of God. Thanks.”

According to the statement credited to the Chairman of the CCN, Archbishop Ede, “churches must observe the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) social distancing rules with not more than 20 persons in a church at once.

“Religious activities involving large congregations were permitted only on Sundays” .