Enugu govt and the social media mischief over water scarcity

By Samson Ezea

I was baffled reading some nasty comments on social media platforms purported to be complaints by some residents of Enugu State over the perennial water scarcity in some parts of the city.

I was surprised in the sense that this problem has been there for years. As an undergraduate living in the school hostel in Enugu in the late 90s, I never enjoyed potable water. There was perennial water scarcity then in some parts of Enugu, just as it is today. As undergraduates, we relied on school tankers to get water to drink and on dugged well during rainy season to get muddy water to flush toilet and do other things.

So why are some people hauling insults and throwing tantrums at Enugu State Government as if the water problem just started. The problem has been there for years and has defied several efforts by successive governments for reasons.

It is obvious that those behind the latest trending social media story on water scarcity in Enugu have other motive other than the age-long problem.

If not why overhyping it when they know and it is glaring and factual that it is not a problem of today? Are they new residents in Enugu or are they being used by some persons to settle political scores and engage in political mischief?

Why the needless criticisms against Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration on this problem, when the government is making frantic efforts to tackle the lingering problem and results are being felt? Before now, I could not remember reading that there was a time there was potable water everywhere in Enugu State, not even before the state became densely populated.

Have those who are on social media platforms attacking Ugwuanyi’s government over the problem took time to verify his government’s numerous efforts and approaches to solving the perennial water scarcity in Enugu State?

It is important they do and factually made public their findings if they are altruistic and genuine in their lamentations and strictures on social media platforms against Ugwuanyi’s government.

Just as explained by the Special Adviser (SPA) to the Governor of Enugu State, on Water Resources, Hon. Anthony Dubem Onyia, who reassured residents of the state that the issue of inadequate water supply, one of the key challenges the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi inherited, will soon be history.

In statement, Onyia maintained that the present administration is doing a lot, with the lean resources at its disposal, to address the issue of water in Enugu metropolis.

Noting that some areas in Enugu metropolis, such as, Iva Valley, GRA, New Haven, Ogui/Asata, Uwani, parts of Achara Layout, Abakpa Nike, Trans Ekulu, Independence Layout and Thinkers Corner, enjoy potable water supply, Onyia reassured residents in other areas that they will soon enjoy adequate potable water supply.

The Special Adviser disclosed that the state government has commenced comprehensive rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme, with solar powered boreholes to ensure adequate supply of potable water from Oji River, Ajali and Iva Water schemes to Enugu metropolis.

Onyia revealed that a contract of N600 million was recently awarded to FordMarx Nigeria Limited, for the rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Crash Programme, adding that the company has mobilised to site.

The Special Adviser explained that the contract which will be solar powered, to address the peculiar challenges of power failure, will boost the volume of water being reticulated from the ageing water schemes to Enugu metropolis.

He revealed that the state government has commenced the bid opening and evaluation meeting for new Okwojo Ngwo boreholes augmentation to Enugu metropolis.

Onyia said that the Okwojo Ngwo boreholes augmentation to Enugu metropolis, which is a network of 10 solar powered boreholes, is a newly conceived design which will help boost water production for the newly awarded 9th Mile Crash Programme.

“It will equally augment the existing water schemes in order to effectively manage and meet the demand of the growing population of Enugu metropolis”, he said.

At the managerial level, Onyia pointed out that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, in its determination to address the issue of water in the state, recently constituted the Board of Enugu State Water Corporation, headed by a foremost consultant in the water industry and the first Managing Director of the corporation, Engr. Innocent O. Diyoke, to vigorously drive the state government’s sustained programmes towards ensuring adequate supply of potable water in the state.

The governor’s aide further disclosed that the state government, in February 2021, advertised for the post of Managing Director of the State Water Corporation Board, to join the team for effective implementation its agenda in the sector.

He further explained that the state government has also committed funds to the actualisation of FG Adada Dam Water Project in Nsukka, to guarantee its speedy actualization, stressing that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration is not relenting in its bid to increase the sources of potable water supply, and to continue to maintain existing facilities.

Dissecting Ugwuanyi’s government efforts and approaches to resolving the perennial water scarcity in Enugu problem so far, the government’s commitment and determination is not doubtful or questionable. It is clear that Ugwuanyi’s government is determined, diligent and transparent in tackling the problem and requires the support of everyone. We should be mindful of the fact that a problem of ages, especially that of access to underground water with its attendant topographical challenges like that of Enugu State cannot be solved overnight. Besides, climate change contributes immensely to the scarcity of water in our clime at this time of the year.

While the affected ones have every right to lament or complain of thier predicament, the social media fuss or rage about it against Ugwuanyi’s government is uncalled for and ill-timed. This is considering the fact that the problem which is age-long, preceded Ugwuanyi’s government and Ugwuanyi’s government is gradually and effectively putting adequate measures in place to change the narrative.

Ezea, writes from Independence Layout, Enugu.