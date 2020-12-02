Enugu govt commences pensions verification exercise

The Enugu State Government has announced the commencement of the second phase of ‘AM LIVE’ verification exercise for all state pensioners whose pension accounts are domiciled in the Office of the Accountant-General of the state.

In a statement by the State Head of Service, Ken Chukwuegbo, the verification exercise will commence in their respective banks on Monday, January 4, 2021 and end on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Chukwuegbo stated that “each pensioner is advised to physically present his pension’s verification number to his bank for verification through the BVN platform” adding that “thereafter, his bank will forward the print-out containing his BVN/Bio-data to the Office of the Head of Service for further action”.

The Head of Service disclosed that “pensioners living outside Enugu State and in the Diaspora are to be verified in their paying banks, and thereafter, forward the signed and stamped document by their banks to the Office of the Head of Service of Enugu State through this email: ohosenugu2015@gmail.com. ”

Advising all state pensioners to walk into their banks and revalidate their status through a simple process of thumb-printing, Chukwuegbo noted that “further payment of pension to the state pensioners will depend on early conclusion of the verification exercise”.

He therefore requested all state pensioners to adhere strictly to the guidelines enumerated above to ensure a seamless exercise.