Enugu govt has executed 1,355 school projects across 17 LGAs – ENSUBEB Chairman

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State said it has carried out 1,355 verifiable projects in various primary and secondary schools across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, under the State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB) and Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), in line with its vision to improve the learning condition of the students.

The state government disclosed that besides recruiting over 7,030 primary and secondary school teachers, it procured and distributed over 50,000 classroom furniture and other learning tools for school children and their teachers across the state.

The Ugwuanyi administration also revealed that it supplied and installed computers to 490 primary and secondary schools; science equipment to 151 secondary schools, and constructed and renovated classroom blocks, offices and hostels, among others, under the Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB).

Speaking on the recent call for urgent repairs of classrooms by Aguobia-Nomeh Community, in Nkanu East LGA, the Chairman of ENSUBEB, Chief Ikeje Asogwa, stated that though six school projects have been successfully carried out in Nomeh community, “Aguobia -Nomeh Community Secondary School is presently captured in the action plan of the projects to be embarked upon by state government in this season”.

ENSUBEB Chairman listed the school projects executed in Nomeh Community to include “reconstruction of 12 classroom blocks at Station Primary School Nomeh, which was done in two phases; construction of 3 classroom blocks with an office at C.P.S Nomeh; construction of 3 classroom blocks and an office at St Patrick Primary School Nomeh; and construction of 4 classroom blocks at Onuode Primary School, Nomeh”.

Chief Asogwa disclosed that in spite of decay of educational infrastructure the present administration met on ground in 2015, “the Government of Enugu State in collaboration with Universal Basic Education Commission Abuja, through the State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB) has transformed the education sector in the state and enhanced the quality of learning, conducive environment and productivity

“To ensure quality impartation, the state government ensured that all renovated or newly constructed schools were fully equipped with learners’ chairs and lockers; teachers’ tables and chairs, marker boards and ceiling fans, instructional materials/teacher’s guide, sporting equipment, among others”, he said.

Pointing out that he recently led a team on inspection tour of different schools in Enugu State on a fact-finding mission for enhanced teaching and learning output, the ENSUBEB Chairman reassured the people of the state that their findings and recommendations are being followed to the letter.