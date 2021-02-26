Enugu govt launches loan scheme for entrepreneurs

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, through the state’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Center, has launched a loan scheme for entrepreneurs in the state, known as “Enugu SMEs Micro Credit Lending Programme”.

According to the Special Adviser to the Governor on SMEs Development, Hon. Arinze Chilo-Offiah, the programme was created to give entrepreneurs in the state an opportunity to access a maximum loan of three hundred thousand naira (N300,000) with 9% yearly interest (0.75% monthly), to grow their various businesses.

Disclosing that “terms and conditions apply”, the Special Adviser asked all interested candidates to “visit: www.enugusme.en.gov.ng/microloans or come to the Enugu SMEs Center- No. 2a, Market Garden Avenue opposite SMEs Roundabout along Ebeano Tunnel, GRA Enugu State”, to apply.Chilo-Offiah who explained that the loan has a tenor of 12 months, added that applicants will enjoy a one month moratorium.

The Enugu SMEs Center has been in the vanguard of promoting and assisting entrepreneurs in the state to actualize their dreams of creating jobs and becoming self-reliant, through innovations and dedication.