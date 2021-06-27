Enugu govt partners real estate developers to build 750 houses for civil servants

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, inspected the ongoing Coal City View Satellite Estate project in Enugu being constructed for civil servants by the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC) in partnership with Alpha Mead Development Company, Mahfas Group and AG Mortgage Bank.

The housing project, which is located at the proximity of New Market Bridge, Abor, Enugu by Ugwu Onyeama, according to the General Manager of ESHDC, Hon. Chukwuemelie Agu, comprises 750 units combination of One-bedroom, Two-bedroom and Three-bedroom bungalows.

Hon. Agu disclosed that housing scheme has a prolonged repayment package for civil servants.

He pointed out that the project is in keeping with the unflinching commitment of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration towards providing quality and affordable housing for the middle and upper middle class categories of the people of Enugu State and beyond.

Gov. Ugwuanyi was led round the ongoing project by the General Manager of ESHDC, Hon. Agu, the Chairman of Alpha Mead Development Company, Mr. Mutiu Summonu, the Group Managing Director of Mahfas Group, Alhaji Sule Salau and the Managing Director of AG Mortgage Bank, Ngozi Anyaogu, among others including the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Virginus Nwobodo and his Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) counterpart, Comrade Benneth Asogwa.