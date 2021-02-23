Enugu govt to commence operations of Tech Hubs, Youth Innovation Centres

…advertises posts of General Managers

To actualize its policy on skills acquisition and youth empowerment, the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has called for applications from qualified candidates for appointments as General Managers of the newly established State Tech Hub and Youth Innovation Centres in Enugu Urban and Obollo Afor, Udenu Local Government Area.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, disclosed that the advertisement for the posts of General Managers was in keeping with the state government’s commitment to the immediate commencement of the two Technology Hubs and Youth Innovation Centres.

Prof. Ortuanya explained that “the General Managers shall be the Chief Executive Officers responsible for the day to day administration of the Enugu State Technology Hubs and Youth Innovation Centres”.

The SSG added that their duties also include managing the business of training youths in the centres; coordinating and directing the Departmental Heads; supervising staff matters and carrying out such other functions as may be delegated to them from time to time by the Supervising Ministry.

He pointed out that a candidate eligible for appointment as General Manager of the centre must possess “a good Honours Degree or its equivalent in Information and Communication Technology, Computer Science, Engineering, Administration, Management and other related disciplines from a recognized University or other institution of higher learning”.

Prof. Ortuanya who maintained that interested candidate must have a minimum of five (5) years cognate experience in the relevant industry, revealed that “possession of a Master’s degree or post-graduate certificate will be an added advantage”.

The SSG therefore asked qualified and interested candidates to submit in sealed envelopes, their typewritten applications with ten (10) copies of relevant credentials, Curriculum Vitae (CV), two (2) recent photographs, names and addresses of three (3) referees, one of whom must be the candidate’s present employer, to the Permanent Secretary (General Administration), Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Abuja Building, Government House, Enugu, on or before March 12, 2021.

The statement noted that the sealed envelopes should be marked “Post of General Manager, Enugu State Technology Hub and Innovation Centre” on the top left corner, indicating the preferred centre (Enugu Urban or Obollo Afor).

It highlighted that each referee is to forward a confidential report on the applicant directly to the address above, stating that “the conditions of service are as obtainable in the state’s Public Service System” as “the successful candidates will be entitled to all officially approved benefits attached to the post of General Manager”.

Recall that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration last year commenced massive construction and renovation of facilities at the centres, a worthwhile venture which the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Hon. Obi Kama, said was initiated by the governor to bring technology-driven innovations down to the grassroots for digital economy.

Hon. Kama disclosed that the target “is to turn Enugu into a Tech tourism state within the next three years by bringing in the best Tech solutions and innovations through localization and consequently increase the state Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by at least 15 percent”.

He added that “the hub also targets to create more than 1,500 small scale tech businesses in the region; employing more than 10,000 youths within the short space of time”, revealing that “the centres will be equipped with computer sets, solar power source, 100 KVA Generator, internet access, training tools and consumables”.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the services to be rendered at the Tech Hub centres for the benefit of the people of Enugu State, especially the youth, include, computer training programmes, solar skills acquisition training, computer coding, web site designs, graphic designs, confectionaries and hands-on technical skills training, among others.