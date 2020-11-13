Enugu govt warns against interference with road traffic barriers

The Enugu State government has warned motorists who unlawfully interfere with the road traffic barriers restricting classified vehicles from plying the road “to forthwith desist from such action” as it will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on violators.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, which expressed the state government’s grave concern over the continuous illegal interference with the road traffic barriers.

Aroh stated that such interference “negatively impacts on the traffic management plan along that road and creates serious safety and security concerns”.

The Information Commissioner maintained that the barriers restricting classified articulated vehicles were in line with the government’s road traffic safety management plan along the Ugwuogo Nike – Opi road.

“The full weight of the law will be brought to bear on any person or group of people found to be involved in this unwholesome act”, Aroh said.