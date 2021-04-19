Enugu guber 2023: Ken Nnamani, Chimaroke, others back zoning governorship ticket to Enugu East

Leaders of Enugu East Senatorial Zone in Enugu State have endorsed the zoning of 2023 governorship to the zone.

Rising from a stakeholders meeting held on Sunday at the Palace of late HRH Igwe Edward Nnaji, attended by the

former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; former governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Edward Ubosi; traditional rulers from Enugu East senatorial district and other stakeholders of the zone unanimously embraced the zoning arrangement in the state, adding that 2023 Enugu State governorship should emerge Enugu East senatorial zone.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Ken Nnamani stated that his political party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, had already made an announcement that the Party will only give ticket the 2023 governorship ticket to an aspirant from Enugu East senatorial zone.

Supporting the resolution that the 2023 governorship ticket is exclusive to the Enugu East senatorial zone, former governor of the state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani said that the agreement should be respected, noting that it was the entrenched zoning arrangement that has kept the state in a state of peace and tranquillity.

Speaker Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Edward Nnaji who convened the meeting, stated that for peace sake, the zoning arrangement should be respected in the state.

“The people of Enugu East senatorial zone were gathered to say that we are not ready to fight and the on the issue of 2023 governorship is our turn. We are not fighting with anybody on that.

“We want other senatorial zones to support us. It started in the Chimaroke time, and at the end of his tenure he handed over to Sullivan and at the end of Sullivan he handed over to Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and it is necessary that at the end of the Ugwuanyi tenure it will come back to us,” Ubosi said.

The meeting urged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to announce as APC did that the party will cede its governorship ticket to Enugu East senatorial zone.

The stakeholders meeting was attended by who is who in Enugu East Senatorial Zone among whom are all the members of the National Assembly, members of the State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, Chairmen of various local governments from the zone, traditional rulers, the clergy, members of the private sector and youth leaders.