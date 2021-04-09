Enugu guber: Ugwuanyi’s position on zoning fair, just – Former Commissioner

A former commissioner for Transport and Capital Territory Development in Enugu State, John Egbo, has thrown his weight behind the current zoning arrangement in the state ahead of the 2023 elections.

He described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s decision to stick with the zoning arrangement despite increasing pressure by politicians and social media commentators as a demonstration of his firm belief in fairness and justice.

Egbo, who is a retired Deputy Sheriff in the United States, said the implication of the governor’s position is that an Enugu indigene from Enugu East senatorial zone will succeed Ugwuanyi on People Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

“The truth is that since 1999, zoning arrangement or rotation of the governorship position between the three senatorial districts in Enugu has ensured equity, fairness, justice and peaceful handover of government in the state.

“It is also pertinent to note that it creates an opportunity for all to enjoy political, economic and social equity which is the fulcrum of zoning political positions and distribution of democratic dividends.

“To that effect, the state pursues public goods and not an individual interest. In other words, those advocates of truncating zoning arrangement are pursuing personal interest.

“The governor, in his usual attitude of being fair, humble and equitable in his programmes, did not mince words that PDP has zoning arrangement embedded in its constitution.

“It should be noted that all the political office holders in Enugu State are products of PDP and should know better not to go against the constitution of the party.

“Both the letters and spirit of Section 7(2)(C) of PDP constitution are unambiguous and political office holders of the party should guard it jealously.”