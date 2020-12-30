Enugu, Kogi, Ogun state assemblies pass 2021 budgets

The Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed N169,845,758,500 for 2021.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation and adoption of a report presented by the House Committee Chairman on Finance and Appropriation, Ezenta Ezeani.

In his remark after the passage of the budget, the speaker of the House, Edward Ubosi, said, “The House was critical in examining the 2021 Appropriation to ensure that it benefit the residents of the state.”

Similarly, in Kogi State, the Assembly passed N130bn for 2021.

The bill which was presented to the assembly earlier in the month was passed at Tuesday’s plenary.

The House passed the budget after a clause-by-clause consideration, and said the budget had the capacity to transform the state post-COVID-19.

Also, the Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N338,610,943,021.86 after cutting N1bn from the proposed budget cost.

The budget was passed barely a month after it was presented by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, during the plenary at the Assembly Complex in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, read the bill clause-by-clause before the members and was adopted .

The Speaker directed that the clean copy of the bill be sent to the governor for his assent.