Enugu Rangers pay tribute to late ex-captain

Nigeria Professional Football League side, Enugu Rangers, on Friday paid tribute to the club’s former captain, Ifeanyi George, who died at the age of 26 in 2020.

The later striker died in a car accident at Abudu on the Benin-Agbor Expressway, after his car bumped into a parked truck on his way to Lagos, following the Nigerian topflight league’s suspension due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On their way to Lagos ahead of their week 5 NPFL game against MFM, the Rangers squad stopped at the spot of the accident to observe a minute’s silence for the late footballer.

“We stopped over at d spot (Evbobanosa) junction along Asaba-Benin road where our late attacking sensation, Ifeanyi George, breathed his last just few days to mark the first anniversary of his death to observe a minute silence with prayers for the repose of his soul on our way to Lagos,” Rangers wrote on their Twitter handle.

George had his Nigeria debut in 2017 in the African Nations Championship qualifier against Benin Republic in 2017. He, however, did not make the final cut for the championship, where Nigeria ended as runners-up.

George’s friend and Rangers teammate Emmanuel Ogbu also died in the accident.