Enugu renames street after Ekwueme

The Enugu State Government on Tuesday announced the renaming of popular Ezikwo Street in Independence Layout, Enugu, to Dr Alex Ekwueme Street.

It said the renaming of the street after the late former vice president of Nigeria was a way of immortalising him in the state.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said the decision was in commemoration of the second anniversary of the death of Dr Ekwueme, the Ide of Oko Kingdom in the Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State – who died on November 19, 2017.

The statement described late former vice president as a “passionate patriot, foremost statesman, committed nationalist, uncommon leader, distinguished scholar, political bridge-builder, outstanding manager of men and materials and a quintessential gentleman.”