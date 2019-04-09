Related Articles
Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to Enugu State Governor, DSP Peter Nnadozie (middle) being decorated with his new rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (left) and the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sulieman Balarabe, at the Government House, Enugu, on Friday, following his recent promotion by the Police Service Commission.
April 6, 2019
L-R: Sister of N1 million winner, Blessing Onyekachi Cyril; Head, Strategy & Business Transformation, Fidelity Bank Plc, Adetunji Mustapha; Account Officer to N1 million winner & Fidelity Bank Staff, Alice Eremosele; N1 million winner, Chima Esther Chinyere; Divisional Head, Retail Banking, Fidelity Bank Plc, Richard Madiebo at the 5th Monthly Prize Presentation ceremony of the Get Alert In Millions Season 3 (GAIM Season 3) held at the Bank’s Computer Village Branch in Ikeja, Lagos on Wednesday.
April 3, 2019
Enugu State Governor and Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (2nd left), with the Deputy Chairman of Awgu Local Government Area, Hon. Mrs. Benedett Orjiude (right), member, representing Awgu North Constituency, Rt. Hon. Nelson Uduji (2nd right) and the LG Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okey Udeh, during his inspection tour of facilities at the Enugu State Games Village, Awgu, at the weekend.
March 31, 2019