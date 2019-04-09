Enugu State Governor and Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (middle) laying the foundation for the administrative building of Enugu State University of Education, Ihe, Awgu Local Government Area, yesterday. With him are the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji (right) and Chairman of Governing Council, Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Njeze (left).

