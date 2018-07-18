Enugu State parastatals, agencies, boards, institutions endorse Ugwuanyi for second term

Heads of Parastatals, Institutions, Agencies and Boards in Enugu State at a colourful dinner/award of excellence unanimously endorse Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office.

The endorsement, they said, was for the governor’s outstanding performance and uncommon transformational people-oriented programmes in all spheres of development, especially in infrastructure, rural development, workers’ welfare, healthcare delivery, education, peace and security, improved internally-generated revenue (IGR), water supply, housing development, waste and disaster management, among others.