Enugu to connect communities with good road network before 2023

…as House Committee applauds Igbo-Etiti Chairman

The Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Works says Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s intention is to connect all communities in the state with good road network before 2023.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Chima Obieze, made the assertion in Enugu on Thursday when his committee visited the Igbo Etiti and Udi council areas respectively as part of its oversight function to supervise state government projects.

Obieze thanked the Igbo Etiti council chairman for receiving them and also taking them round the state’s project sites in the council area.

He said that some of the state government projects visited by the committee were road projects in Ukehe, Ozalla, Aka and also the road projects that passed through Igbo Etiti to Akpakumenze in Udi Local Government Area (LGA) joining the two local governments.

He explained that the governor had so much love not just for Igbo Etiti but for the entire state, disclosing that his intention was to connect every community with good road network before 2023.

The committee chairman also commended Mr Malachy Agbo, the Executive Chairman of Igbo Etiti, for taking them to some of the projects executed by the council, including Ohodo-Ekwegbe asphalt road which is about 2.3km, electrification of Ekwegbe community, reconstruction of podium and renovation of several primary schools in the council.

Obieze said that the road was constructed with solid drainage and commended the council chairman for the podium he also constructed in the council field for programmes and rallies.

He said that though the initiative came under the administration of Okwesilieze Nwodo as the then governor in 1991, successive chairmen had abandoned it until the current chairman decided to remember it.

“These are the things we will like the world to know in order to challenge other chairmen to follow suit,” he said.

Obieze described Gov. Ugwuanyi as a worker and said that he was happy that some council chairmen were complementing his efforts.

Reacting to the visit, the Igbo Etiti LGA chairman, Agbo. thanked God for what he had been using the governor to achieve for the people in Igbo Etiti especially the peace they enjoyed in the council.

He urged the committee to extend his appreciation to the governor who gave him the platform to serve his people.

The chairman said that what he was achieved was because of the governor’s vision and policy on rural development, adding that the governor gave the council chairmen free hand to operate.

He explained that in Enugu State, all local governments had autonomy, noting that they planned and executed their projects without interference of the state government.

Agbo said that some of the projects he embarked on and completed were for the interest of humanity,

He assured the governor that the people of Igbo Etiti would continue to support him and his good works, urging the Assembly for continuous support to the government as he pledged to initiate and complete more projects for the council.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee also supervised some state government projects in Udi LGA, including, Akpakumenze-Aku road, Eke Ogui road, Ameke Ngwo road and others.