Enyimba advance to CAF Confed Cup quarter-finals

April 29, 2021 0

Enyimba Football Club of Aba advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup alongside visiting Orlando Pirates of South Africa on Wednesday.

Cyril Olisema’s goal in added time of second half gave Enyimba a 1-0 win at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

The win ensured Enyimba upstaged the South African side to top Group A table and advance as group winners on head-to-head advantage.

Enyimba had lost 1-2 to Orlando Pirates when they met on Match Day 2 of the competition, but Wednesday’s 1-0 win was enough advantage for the Aba side.

Both sides had finished on nine points each after six matches, but head-to-head calculation came in to separate both sides.

They both go into Friday’s quarter-finals draw to know their next opponents.

The other qualifiers for the quarter-finals are Raja Casablanca of Morocco, Coton Sport of Cameroon, JS Kabylie of Algeria, ASC Jaraaf of Senegal, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia and Pyramids of Egypt.

