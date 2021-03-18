Enyimba lose 1-2 to Orlando Pirates in Confederation Cup game

Enyimba FC quest for a first Confederation Cup title got a little setback yesterday in Soweto where the Peoples Elephant lost 1-2 to Orlando Pirates.

It was their second game of the group stage, having beaten Libya’s Al Ahli Benghazi in their opening game in Aba a week ago.

Enyimba were atop the Group A table on three points and needed at least a draw to maintain their easy march to the semifinal. But Orlando Pirates had different ideas.

The South Africans played out a goalless draw in their first game against Algeria’s ES Setif last week and needed a win to remain in contention for the semis.

Enyimba got off the game on steady feet with Anayo Iwuala and Skipper Austin Oladapo showing signs that the Nigerians meant business.

But the South Africans opened scores in the 27th minute when Hotto’s cheeky backheel off a Mntambo pass beat Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble.

However, the Peoples Elephant made sure the teams went for the break on even terms when the plucky Iwuala was brought down by Mpontshane and Oladapo converted the resultant spot-kick.

Pirates had a big chance to go ahead in the 77th minute when the referee awarded them a penalty for a foul on the newcomer, Gabadinho Mhango, but Tshegofatso Mabasa blew the chance.

Mabasa, however, made amends in the 89th minute when he nodded home from a corner to send the South Africans top of Group A.