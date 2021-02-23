Enyimba to face Pirates, Setifienne, Benghazi tests in CAF Confed Cup group stage

Enyimba FC of Nigeria will play Orlando Pirates of South Africa in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup group stage.

The draw held in Cairo on Monday, saw the Nigerian team placed in Group A with Orlando Pirates.

The two other teams in the group are E.S. Setifienne (Algeria) and Ahly Benghazi (Libya).

The other groups are:

Group B: RS Berkane (Morocco), JS Kabylie (Algeria), Coton Sport (Cameroon), Napsa Stars (Zambia)

Group C: Etoile Sportive du Sahel/Young Buffaloes, CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Salitas (Burkina Faso), Jaaraf (Senegal)

Group D: Raja Casablanca (Morocco), Pyramids (Egypt), Nkana FC (Zambia), Namungo/Primeiro Agosto.

 

