Ethiopian Airlines to restart flight operations to Enugu, Kano airports

The Management of Ethiopian Airlines has assured passengers of its planned return to Enugu and Kano Airports once the new terminals are officially declared open for operations.

Recently, Ethiopian Airlines operated a special flight to Malam Aminu Kano International Airport as part of the gradual process of reopening the Airport.

Ethiopian Airlines is the only international airline that operates to Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu since it was gazetted as an International Airport.

It is also one of the airlines that operate into MAKIA in Kano. Ethiopian has been operating in Nigeria since 1960 and has stayed with Nigeria during good and difficult times.

When the Abuja Airport was closed for repairs ET was the only international airline that flew to the alternative airport in Kaduna.

Ethiopian Airlines is eager to provide our passengers with our traditional world-class service in the most technically advanced aircraft in the world.

Ethiopian is the first airline to bring the B787 Dreamliner to all four airports in Nigeria. It was also the first to bring the Airbus A350 to Nigeria.

Before the COVID-19 lockdown Ethiopian Airlines operated to four airports in Nigeria. Since the gradual re-opening of the Airspace in Nigeria only Lagos and Abuja airports were allowed for international flights.

With the completion of the new airport terminals and further improvements in COVID-19 situation in Nigeria, the Federal Government has announced a phased Reopening of Kano, Enugu and Port Harcourt Airports for International flights.