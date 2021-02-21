Everton claim first Anfield win since 1999

February 21, 2021 0

Liverpool lost their fourth home game in a row as Everton earn the first Anfield win for 22 years.

Everton took the lead through Richarlison’s immaculate third-minute strike, beautifully created by James Rodriguez.

Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin combined to potent effect with 10 minutes remaining and when Calvert-Lewin was felled in the box, Gyfl Sigurdsson – another substitute – converted from the spot to make it 2-0.

Speaking after the game, Ancelloti said: “I am really happy for the club, I hope the fans are going to celebrate tonight”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Super Falcons beat Uzbekistan in Turkish Women’s Cup

Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a second group victory in the ongoing Turkish Women’s Cup by defeating Uzbekistan on Saturday by a lone goal.