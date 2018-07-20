Ex-Eagles Int’l, Segun Odegbami, declares interest in Ogun governorship election

Nigeria’s ex-international, Chief Segun Odegbami has declared his intention to vie for the governorship seat in Ogun State under the platform of Labour Party.

Odegbami, while declaring at the party’s secretariat at Quarry road in Abeokuta, promised to give welfare of the people of the state a priority if elected the governor of the state in the 2019 general election.

He noted that qualitative health care delivery and education would be his priority when he gets to power.

He said, “our government which will be led by Labour Party will provide qualitative healthcare delivery system by building hospitals where necessary. Necessary facilities for proper care, including drugs and personnel would be provided. I believe that only people with sound health can work and even enjoy any amenities provided by government”.

He noted that hospitals in Nigeria had turned to mortuary because they lacked necessary facilities needed to save the lives of Nigerians.

Citing the instance of his mother, Odegbami noted that his mother died eleven years after medical doctors in Nigeria had written her off.

He said that there was no single public hospital in the country, where an incubator was available for premature babies, which he said had become a thing of the past in advanced countries.

On education, the legend footballer while berating the falling standard of education in the country, said his government would provide education that would make graduates employable, as well provide jobs for other people.

Also, an aspirant to the State House of Assembly for Abeokuta, 2, State Constituency, Igbalaye Wasiu Ayodele said Labour Party, being a populist party would ensure that the welfare of the masses was given utmost priority when it took over government in the State.

Labour Party Chairman in Ogun State, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi frowned at the failure of the APC led government in the State to face various challenges facing the people, saying that the problems persisted because ” the APC government lacks ideology”.

He said Labour Party remained the only political party that was ready to change the political order which had failed to fashion a State that worked for all