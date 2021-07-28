Ex-Imo governor, Ohakim, decamps to APC

After several months of speculations and suspense, former governor of Imo State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, has finally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At a ceremony, yesterday, at his country home, Burma Retreat, Okohia in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, Ohakim was formally registered as a member of the party under the supervision of the ward chairman of Osuachara, Isiala Mbano LGA.

The ceremony was witnessed by members of the state working committee of the party, led by the state chairman, Marcon Nlemigbo. Other dignitaries were Governor Hope Uzodimma, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu; Chief of Staff to the governor, Nnamdi Anyaehie, Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Paul Ibezim.

While welcoming Ohakim to the party, Governor Uzodimma said the APC is delighted to have him in their fold, pointing out that he has no doubt in his mind that his coming would add value to efforts made by his administration to bring development to the state and improve the quality of lives of the people.

The former governor said he was moved by the fact that the administration of Governor Uzodimma was pursuing people oriented policies and programmes.

“I have a unique orientation in participatory politics that emphasises common interest as against personal interest. To me, the moment the interest of the people is not factored in any decision I make, nothing else makes meaning. That remains my staying power and driving force.”

Ohakim further told the audience that his move was also informed by the fact that the “APC is the only party that is functionally national in outlook and cannot by any stretch of imagination, fit into a party under the control of a few identified individuals.”

“I find in Governor Hope Uzodimma a man who is determined to set enviable records that will change the lives and future of the people of the state at the end of the day,” he said.