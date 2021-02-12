Ex-Lagos governor, Lateef Jakande, dies at 91

Former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, is dead.

He reportedly died on Thursday at the age of 91.

Jakande, aka Baba Kekere, brought a lot of development to Lagos as governor between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983, in line with the five cardinal programmes of the Unity Party of Nigeria founded by a former Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Incumbent Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, confirmed the passage of the elder statesman in a statement.

He wrote, “With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

“Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come.

“His death is a colossal loss and he will be missed.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Baba Jakande.