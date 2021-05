Aisha Al-Hassan, a former minister of Women Affairs and Senator, has died.

She was 61 years old.

Aisha who is famously known as Mama Taraba died on Friday in Cairo.

Her media aide confirmed her death to Channels Television on Friday.

Aisha twice contested for the governorship seat in her home state, but she failed.

Her last public office was as Minister of Women Affairs.

She reigned on July 27, 2018 to contest, for the second time, the governorship election in Taraba.