Ex-Police IG, Gambo Jimeta, dies at 83

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, a one-time Inspector General of Police.

Gambo Jimeta died Thursday evening. He was 83 years old.

He was born in Jimeta on 15 April 1937 and served as IGP between 1986 and 1990, when he was succeeded by Aliyu Attah.

Conveying the condolences of his family and that of the government and people of Nigeria, the President described the late crack police detective as “a man of great courage, intellect and a true Nigerian Statesman.”

“Today, Nigeria lost a great son. He lived for the nation and served with all his strength,” Buhari said.

“May Allah bless his soul and give fortitude to the bereaved family, the government and people of Adamawa State to bear this irreparable loss,” President Buhari prayed.

In April 2018, the rumour mill was abuzz that the old super cop had died.

But the rumour was thrashed as rumour by a family spokesman, Mubarak.

Gambo as he was fondly called went to Jimeta Elementary School, 1947-49 and Yola Middle School, 1950-55 for his early education.

He thereafter went to Bauchi Provincial Secondary School, 1956-58, Government College, Keffi, 1958-59, before attending Nigeria Police College, Kaduna in 1959 and Police College, Ikeja, also the same year.

He also went to Detective Training School, Wakefield, UK, 1962, Bramhill Police College, UK, 1963, International Police Academy, Washington DC, USA, 1980 and National Police Academy, Cairo, Egypt, Wolfson College.

After leaving the police college, Gambo began his career as a Cadet sub-Inspector.

In 1963, he was promoted Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). He became a DSP in 1967 and full superintendent in 1969.

In 1972, he was promoted Chief Superintendent of Police 1972 and assistant Commissioner of Police in 1974.

He became Commissioner of Police in 1977 and served in Lagos, where he cut national fame, as a crack police officer, dealing with robberies in the state.

In 1982, he was promoted AIG and transferred to Force Criminal Investigation Division, Alagbon Close, Lagos.

He became a DIG in 1984 and Inspector General of Police in 1986.