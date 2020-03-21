Ex-Pres. Jonathan consoles Ben Murray-Bruce over wife’s death

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has commiserated with the founder of Silverbird Group, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and his family over the passing on of his wife Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

In a condolence message he personally signed, the former President described her death as painful, adding that she was a “pillar of strength and support to the entire Murray-Bruce family and the Silverbird Group.”

The message said: “I commiserate with you and your family on the demise of your beloved wife, Evelyn Murray-Bruce.

“I know her death is a great loss to you and many loved ones around her, as she was a pillar of strength and support to the entire Murray-Bruce family and the Silverbird Group.

“This is a trying time for your family and many associates as her death has created a big vacuum, but I urge you to take solace in the fact that she lived an impactful life while on earth.

“May God comfort your family and sustain your home with peace, love and hope. On behalf of my family, please accept my sincere condolences.”